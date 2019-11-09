Illinois takes on Arizona

Illinois (2-0) vs. Arizona (1-0) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois and Arizona both…

Illinois (2-0) vs. Arizona (1-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois and Arizona both look to put winning streaks together .

FAB FRESHMEN: Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Alan Griffin have combined to score 42 percent of all Fighting Illini points this season.ACCURATE ANDRES: Andres Feliz has connected on 20 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last year. The Wildcats offense scored 74 points per matchup en route to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Illinois went 4-7 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.