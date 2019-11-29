Illinois St. beats Illinois-Springfield 76-57

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zach Copeland had 18 points as Illinois State topped Illinois-Springfield 76-57 on Friday. Keith Fisher III…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Zach Copeland had 18 points as Illinois State topped Illinois-Springfield 76-57 on Friday.

Keith Fisher III had 14 points for Illinois State (3-4), which broke its four-game losing streak. DJ Horne added 13 points and Rey Idowu had 12 points for the Redbirds.

Illinois State led 34-27 at halftime and the Division II Prairie Stars would not go away, opening the second half on an 8-1 run. Leading 36-35 with 16:28 remaining, the Redbirds finally got some breathing room with a 15-3 run and a 51-38 at the 12-minute media timeout. The Prairie Stars drew within seven once after that but Illinois State responded with an 8-0 run.

Matt Wendling had 15 points for the Prairie Stars. Collin Stallworth added 10 points.

Illinois State plays at TCU on Tuesday.

