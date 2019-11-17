Illinois squares off against Hawaii

Hawaii (3-1) vs. Illinois (2-1) State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays host to…

Hawaii (3-1) vs. Illinois (2-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays host to Hawaii in an early season matchup. Hawaii beat Portland State by eight at home on Friday, while Illinois fell to Arizona on the road last week, 90-69.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois’ Andres Feliz has averaged 19 points and nine rebounds while Kofi Cockburn has put up 14 points and 10.7 rebounds. For the Rainbow Warriors, Eddie Stansberry has averaged 20 points and four rebounds while Drew Buggs has put up 11.8 points and 4.8 assists.EFFICIENT EDDIE: Stansberry has connected on 50 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 94.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44.4 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 16 offensive boards per game.

