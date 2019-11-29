Idaho visits Seattle

Idaho (3-4) vs. Seattle (3-5) Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Idaho in a non-conference…

Idaho (3-4) vs. Seattle (3-5)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays Idaho in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played on Tuesday. Seattle won over Western Michigan 59-55, while Idaho came up short in a 70-53 game at home to North Dakota State.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The explosive Terrell Brown has put up 22 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Redhawks. Complementing Brown is Myles Carter, who is accounting for 13 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Vandals are led by Quinton Forrest, who is averaging 6.7 points and 8.4 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Brown has 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vandals have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Seattle has 23 assists on 61 field goals (37.7 percent) across its past three outings while Idaho has assists on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all WAC teams. The Redhawks have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

