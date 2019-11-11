Home » NCAA Basketball » Hunter leads UNC-Greensboro over…

Hunter leads UNC-Greensboro over Averett 109-51

The Associated Press

November 11, 2019, 10:02 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter had a career-high 24 points as UNC Greensboro routed Averett 109-51 on Monday night to begin the Spartan Invitational.

Angelo Allegri and Michael Hueitt Jr. had 14 points apiece for UNC Greensboro (2-1). Keyshaun Langley had 11 points and six steals for the home team.

Vince Contreras had 11 points for the Cougars.

UNC Greensboro matches up against Tennessee Tech at home on Friday.

