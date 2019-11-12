Henry, Harden carry Jacksonville St. past Brescia 125-55

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry and Elias Harden scored 19 points apiece as Jacksonville State rolled past NAIA-member Brescia 125-55 on Tuesday night.

Martin Roub added 18 points for the Gamecocks who set a school scoring record for a Division I game. The previous high for most points scored in a Division I game was 112 against Shorter College on Nov. 23, 2004. The 70-point margin of victory by Jacksonville State was the third-largest in school history.

Maros Zeliznak had 13 points for Jacksonville State (1-1).

Damontae Barnhill had 20 points for the Bearcats.

Jacksonville State takes on VCU on the road on Sunday.

