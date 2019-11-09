Hawaii plays SD

South Dakota (1-0) vs. Hawaii (1-0) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Hawaii…

South Dakota (1-0) vs. Hawaii (1-0)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Hawaii both look to put winning streaks together . South Dakota beat Pacific by 10 in its last outing. Hawaii is coming off a 65-52 home win against Florida A&M in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota went 4-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Coyotes gave up 66.8 points per game while scoring 63 per contest. Hawaii went 7-5 in non-conference play, averaging 69.3 points and allowing 67.6 per game in the process.

