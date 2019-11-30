Harvard meets USC in Kissimmee

Harvard (5-3) vs. Southern California (6-2) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and…

Harvard (5-3) vs. Southern California (6-2)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Southern California will meet in a postseason game at Kissimmee’s HP Field House. Southern California lost 101-79 to Marquette in its most recent game, while Harvard fell 80-73 against Maryland in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Jonah Mathews have combined to account for 66 percent of Southern California’s scoring this season. For Harvard, Bryce Aiken, Chris Lewis, Justin Bassey and Robert Baker have combined to account for 48 percent of all Harvard scoring.ACCURATE AIKEN: Aiken has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: Southern California is 5-0 when it records six or more steals and 1-2 when it falls shy of that mark. Harvard is 5-0 when it tallies at least seven steals and and 0-3 this year, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Harvard’s Bassey has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 20.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California gets to the line more often than any other Pac-12 team. The Trojans have averaged 23.9 free throws per game this season.

