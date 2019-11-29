Harvard, Maryland meet in Kissimmee

Maryland (6-0) vs. Harvard (5-2) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland is set…

Maryland (6-0) vs. Harvard (5-2)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland is set to face off against Harvard in a postseason game at Kissimmee’s HP Field House. Harvard earned a 62-51 win over Texas A&M in its most recent game, while Maryland won 76-69 against Temple in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Harvard has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bryce Aiken, Chris Lewis, Justin Bassey and Robert Baker have combined to account for 45 percent of all Crimson points this season.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Smith has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Harvard is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Crimson are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Crimson have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terrapins. Harvard has 40 assists on 69 field goals (58 percent) across its past three games while Maryland has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is rated second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Crimson have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game and 13 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.