Hartford takes on Gordon College

Gordon College vs. Hartford (2-1)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hartford Hawks are set to battle the Fighting Scots of Division III Gordon College. Hartford is coming off a 62-51 win at Marist in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hunter Marks has averaged 13 points and six rebounds this year for Hartford. Miroslav Stafl has complemented Marks with 11.3 points and five rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARKS: Through three games, Hartford’s Hunter Marks has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 6-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Hawks put up 72.6 points per matchup across those 14 games.

