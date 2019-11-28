Harris, SFA visit Arkansas St.

Stephen F. Austin (5-1) vs. Arkansas State (5-1) Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Stephen F. Austin (5-1) vs. Arkansas State (5-1)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Kevon Harris and Stephen F. Austin will battle Canberk Kus and Arkansas State. Harris has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. Kus is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Harris, Gavin Kensmil and John Comeaux have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 37 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas State has scored 74.5 points per game and allowed 60 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Red Wolves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lumberjacks. Arkansas State has an assist on 54 of 86 field goals (62.8 percent) across its past three contests while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 39 of 85 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Stephen F. Austin offense has averaged 79.6 possessions per game, the sixth-most in Division I. Arkansas State has not been as uptempo as the Lumberjacks and is averaging only 66.5 possessions per game (ranked 302nd, nationally).

