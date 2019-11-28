Hampton visits CSUB

Hampton (3-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-5) Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Cal…

Hampton (3-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-5)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Cal State Bakersfield look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss this past Tuesday. Cal State Bakersfield lost 74-65 at home to Sam Houston State, while Hampton fell 89-73 at San Francisco.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taze Moore, Cam Allen, De’Monte Buckingham, Shawn Stith and Czar Perry have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 63 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 44 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

STREAK STATS: Hampton has lost its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points, while allowing 95.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked second among WAC teams with an average of 74.9 points per game.

