Grand Canyon meets Fordham in U.S. Virgin Islands

Grand Canyon (2-4) vs. Fordham (3-1)

U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam , Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon and Fordham will take the floor in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Fordham lost 74-60 to Nevada in its most recent game, while Grand Canyon fell 78-74 against Valparaiso in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Carlos Johnson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Antelopes. Jovan Blacksher Jr. is also a key facilitator, putting up 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Rams have been led by Chuba Ohams, who is averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rams have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Antelopes. Fordham has an assist on 35 of 56 field goals (62.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Grand Canyon has assists on 47 of 76 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fordham has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 22.5 foul shots per game this season.

