Grambling St. squares up against Oregon State

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State faces Oregon State in an early season matchup. Each team last played this past Wednesday. Oregon State won at home over UC Santa Barbara 78-67, while Grambling State came up short in an 83-76 game at San Jose State.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Tres Tinkle has put up a double-double (22.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists) to lead the way for the Beavers. Complementing Tinkle is Ethan Thompson, who is producing 13.8 points, five rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The Tigers are led by Devante Jackson, who is averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tinkle has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. Tinkle has 41 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Oregon State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 69.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beavers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Oregon State has an assist on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Grambling State has assists on 48 of 115 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Grambling State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the nation. The Oregon State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

