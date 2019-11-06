Grambling St. opens season against East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist vs. Grambling State (0-0) Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State…

East Texas Baptist vs. Grambling State (0-0)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State Tigers will be taking on the Tigers of Division III East Texas Baptist. Grambling State went 17-17 last year and finished third in the SWAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State went 3-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Tigers offense put up 65.4 points per contest across those 11 contests.

