Grambling St. battles Ecclesia

Ecclesia vs. Grambling State (1-0)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State Tigers are set to battle the Royals of Ecclesia. Grambling State is coming off a 102-70 home win over East Texas Baptist in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State went 3-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Tigers scored 65.4 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

