Gonzaga begins 2019-20 campaign against Alabama St.

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Gonzaga (0-0) McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga begins its…

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Gonzaga (0-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Alabama State Hornets. Alabama State went 12-19 last year and finished sixth in the SWAC, while Gonzaga ended up 33-4 and finished first in the WCC.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga held its 19 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.4 points per game last year. The Bulldogs offense scored 90.4 points per matchup en route to a 16-3 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Alabama State went 0-9 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.