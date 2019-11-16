Home » NCAA Basketball » Godfrey lifts Purdue Fort…

Godfrey lifts Purdue Fort Wayne past Stetson 79-55

The Associated Press

November 16, 2019, 9:32 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 19 points and Matt Holba posted 15 points as Purdue Fort Wayne romped past Stetson 79-55 on Saturday night.

Brian Patrick had 13 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (2-3). Marcus DeBerry added 13 points.

Mahamadou Diawara had 15 points for the Hatters (2-1). Rob Perry added 11 points. Christiaan Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Purdue Fort Wayne plays Kent State on the road on Tuesday. Stetson matches up against Ohio State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

