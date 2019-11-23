German carries Northern Illinois past SIUE 68-64

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German had 23 points and a go-ahead, four-point play with 10 seconds left to help…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Eugene German had 23 points and a go-ahead, four-point play with 10 seconds left to help Northern Illinois edged past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 68-64 on Saturday.

The Huskies’ five-game winning streak is the longest since the 2015-16 season.

Darius Beane had 12 points for Northern Illinois (5-2). Lacey James added 10 points, all in the first half, and nine rebounds and Noah McCarty had seven rebounds.

Tyresse Williford had 18 points and eight assists for the Cougars (2-4). Zeke Moore added 15 points and six assists, and Mike Adewunmi had 14 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.