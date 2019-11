Georgetown, Texas meet in 2k Empire Classic

Texas (4-0) vs. Georgetown (3-1) 2k Empire Classic , Madison Square Garden, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas (4-0) vs. Georgetown (3-1)

2k Empire Classic , Madison Square Garden, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas is preparing to face Georgetown in the 2k Empire Classic. Georgetown earned a 91-83 win over Georgia State on Sunday, while Texas won 70-56 against Prairie View on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven has averaged 17 points and 12.5 rebounds while James Akinjo has put up 12.3 points and 4.5 assists. For the Longhorns, Matt Coleman III has averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Andrew Jones has put up 13.3 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Coleman has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hoyas have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Georgetown has 46 assists on 80 field goals (57.5 percent) across its past three contests while Texas has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hoyas have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.