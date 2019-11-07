George Mason goes up against Longwood

Longwood (1-0) vs. George Mason (1-0) EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and George Mason…

Longwood (1-0) vs. George Mason (1-0)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and George Mason both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood went 8-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Lancers gave up 68 points per game while scoring 71.6 per matchup. George Mason went 6-7 in non-conference play, averaging 72.5 points and allowing 71.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.