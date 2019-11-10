Ga. Tech goes up against Elon

Elon (2-0) vs. Georgia Tech (1-0) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Georgia Tech both…

Elon (2-0) vs. Georgia Tech (1-0)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon and Georgia Tech both look to put winning streaks together . Elon easily beat Milligan by 41 at home on Friday. Georgia Tech is coming off an 82-81 overtime win at North Carolina State on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: .SHEFFIELD CAN SHOOT: Marcus Sheffield has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.8 points per game last year. The Yellow Jackets offense scored 71.3 points per matchup en route to an 8-5 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Elon went 2-9 against non-conference teams last season.

