Ga. State opens season against Brewton-Parker College

Brewton-Parker College vs. Georgia State (0-0)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers are set to battle the Barons of NAIA program Brewton-Parker College. Georgia State went 24-10 last year and finished first in the Sun Belt.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State went 8-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Panthers scored 73.4 points per matchup in those 13 games.

