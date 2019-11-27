Ga. Southern faces Campbell

Campbell (4-1) vs. Georgia Southern (3-2) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and Georgia…

Campbell (4-1) vs. Georgia Southern (3-2)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and Georgia Southern both look to put winning streaks together . Campbell beat Jacksonville by five on Monday. Georgia Southern is coming off a 98-88 win over Mercer on Nov. 19.

LEADING THE WAY: The Fighting Camels are led by Cory Gensler and Ja’Cor Nelson. Gensler is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while Nelson is putting up 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. The Eagles have been anchored by Isaiah Crawley and Elijah McCadden. Crawley has accounted for 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while McCadden has averaged 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.GIFTED GENSLER: Gensler has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Fighting Camels. Georgia Southern has 49 assists on 96 field goals (51 percent) over its past three games while Campbell has assists on 43 of 92 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern is ranked 10th in Division I with an average of 86.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.