Ft. Wayne squares off against Niagara

Niagara (0-4) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (3-5)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Niagara in a non-conference matchup. Purdue Fort Wayne beat Ohio Northern by 34 points on Sunday, while Niagara fell 73-62 to Bryant on Nov. 11.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has averaged 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Brian Patrick has put up 15 points. For the Purple Eagles, James Towns has averaged 14 points while Raheem Solomon has put up 11 points and four rebounds.TERRIFIC TOWNS: Towns has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Niagara has lost its last three road games, scoring 61 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mastodons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Purple Eagles. Purdue Fort Wayne has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Niagara has assists on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Summit League teams.

