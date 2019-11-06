Ft. Wayne goes for first win vs Manchester

Manchester vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1) Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manchester vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons are set to battle the Spartans of Division III Manchester. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 86-71 at UNLV in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Purdue Fort Wayne scored 111 points and prevailed by 46 over Manchester when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Mastodons scored 75.9 points per contest across those 12 games.

