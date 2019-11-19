Fresno State squares off against St. Mary’s

Saint Mary’s (3-1) vs. Fresno State (2-2) Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s…

Saint Mary’s (3-1) vs. Fresno State (2-2)

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s and Fresno State both look to put winning streaks together . Saint Mary’s won easily 79-48 over Cal Poly in its last outing. Fresno State is coming off a 92-47 win over Cal State-San Bernardino in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Saint Mary’s’ Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts and Matthias Tass have combined to account for 58 percent of all Gaels scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Ford has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Gaels. Fresno State has an assist on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) across its past three contests while Saint Mary’s has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Saint Mary’s has scored 71 points and allowed 58.8 points over its last five games. Fresno State has averaged 73 points while allowing 66 over its last five.

