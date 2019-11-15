Fresno State squares off against Cal State-San Bernardino

Cal State-San Bernardino vs. Fresno State (1-2) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno…

Cal State-San Bernardino vs. Fresno State (1-2)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fresno State Bulldogs will be taking on the Coyotes of Division II Cal State-San Bernardino. Fresno State lost 72-66 in overtime at San Diego in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jarred Hyder has averaged 17 points and four rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Nate Grimes has recorded 12.7 points and 10 rebounds per game.JARRED HAS A JUMPER: Through three games, Fresno State’s Jarred Hyder has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 83.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State went 8-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs scored 79.1 points per contest across those 11 contests.

