Fordham plays Marist

Marist (1-1) vs. Fordham (2-0) Rose Hill Gym, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marist squares up against…

Marist (1-1) vs. Fordham (2-0)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist squares up against Fordham in an early season matchup. Marist fell short in a 62-51 game to Hartford on Tuesday. Fordham is coming off a 53-50 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Fordham’s Chuba Ohams, Antwon Portley and Erten Gazi have collectively scored 60 percent of all Rams points this season.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Cubbage has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 20 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Marist has committed a turnover on just 15.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. The Red Foxes have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.