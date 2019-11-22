Florida, Miami meet in Charleston Classic

Miami (4-1) vs. Florida (3-2) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami (4-1) vs. Florida (3-2)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Florida are set to square off in a Charleston Classic game. Florida earned a 70-62 win over Saint Joseph’s in its most recent game, while Miami won 74-70 against Missouri State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Juniors Kameron McGusty and Dejan Vasiljevic have led the Hurricanes. McGusty is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while Vasiljevic is putting up 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Gators have been led by Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Keyontae Johnson, who have combined to score 24.6 points per outing.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Andrew Nembhard has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Florida field goals over the last three games. Nembhard has 13 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gators have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hurricanes. Florida has 31 assists on 69 field goals (44.9 percent) over its previous three games while Miami has assists on 35 of 84 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.4 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-best rate in the nation. The Florida defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 263rd among Division I teams).

