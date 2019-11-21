Florida leading scorer Blackshear ejected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Florida leading scorer Kerry Blackshear Jr. was ejected for a flagrant two foul for what appeared…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Florida leading scorer Kerry Blackshear Jr. was ejected for a flagrant two foul for what appeared to be an elbow that hit Saint Joseph’s guard Taylor Funk.

Blackshear came into the Charleston Classic opening-round game averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Gators. He sat most of the opening half after getting two fouls and played only 5 minutes.

After Funk fell to the floor, Hawks teammate Ryan Daly confronted Blackshear before officials separated the teams. Referees reviewed footage for several minutes before announcing Blackshear’s ejection.

He will be eligible to play for Florida in Friday’s game at the Charleston Classic.

