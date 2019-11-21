Fla St. hosts St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-3) vs. Florida State (3-1) Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

St. Francis (Pa.) (2-3) vs. Florida State (3-1)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) plays Florida State in an early season matchup. Florida State won over Chattanooga 89-53 on Wednesday, while St. Francis (Pa.) fell 79-64 to Delaware on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Florida State’s Trent Forrest has averaged 12 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists while Devin Vassell has put up 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Red Flash, Keith Braxton has averaged 16.6 points and seven rebounds while Isaiah Blackmon has put up 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seminoles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Flash. Florida State has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: St. Francis (Pa.) has scored 74 points and allowed 78.4 points over its last five games. Florida State has averaged 73 points while allowing only 60.3 over its last five.

