Fla St. faces Tennessee in Emerald Coast Classic

Florida State (5-1) vs. Tennessee (5-0)

Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and Tennessee will meet in an Emerald Coast Classic game. Tennessee earned a 58-46 win over Chattanooga in its most recent game, while Florida State won easily 113-56 against Chicago State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson have combined to account for 74 percent of all Volunteers scoring this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Turner has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Tennessee has 54 assists on 71 field goals (76.1 percent) across its previous three games while Florida State has assists on 56 of 100 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 55 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

