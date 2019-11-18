FIU visits Cleveland St.

Florida International (1-2) vs. Cleveland State (1-3) Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International and Cleveland…

Florida International (1-2) vs. Cleveland State (1-3)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International and Cleveland State look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a road loss in their last game. Cleveland State lost 90-63 to South Carolina on Friday, while Florida International fell 86-77 at North Carolina State on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tre Gomillion has averaged 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Vikings. Complementing Gomillion is Deante Johnson, who is accounting for 6.8 points and five rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Devon Andrews, who is averaging 17.3 points.ACCURATE ANDREWS: Andrews has connected on 46.2 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a team has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CUSA teams.

