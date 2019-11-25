FGCU takes on Florida Tech

Florida Tech vs. Florida Gulf Coast (1-5) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida…

Florida Tech vs. Florida Gulf Coast (1-5)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are set to battle the Panthers of Division II Florida Tech. Florida Gulf Coast lost 78-48 at VCU in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Zach Scott has averaged 14 points, 4.8 rebounds and two steals this year for Florida Gulf Coast. Complementing Scott is Caleb Catto, who is averaging 12.7 points and four rebounds per game.SOLID SCOTT: Through six games, Florida Gulf Coast’s Zach Scott has connected on 32.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast went 3-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles put up 70.9 points per matchup across those 13 games.

