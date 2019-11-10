FGCU pays visit to Dartmouth

Florida Gulf Coast (0-2) vs. Dartmouth (1-0) Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth…

Florida Gulf Coast (0-2) vs. Dartmouth (1-0)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth squares off against Florida Gulf Coast in an early season matchup. Florida Gulf Coast fell short in a 65-61 game at home to Maryland-Baltimore County on Saturday. Dartmouth is coming off a 68-63 win at Buffalo on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .SOLID SCOTT: Zach Scott has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast went 3-10 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Eagles gave up 79.9 points per game while scoring 70.9 per matchup. Dartmouth went 7-7 in non-conference play, averaging 71.6 points and allowing 73.1 per game in the process.

