FDU pays visit to Army

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and Army look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Army lost 69-57 at home to Air Force on Tuesday, while Fairleigh Dickinson fell 53-50 at Fordham on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Army’s Tommy Funk has averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Tucker Blackwell has put up 13.3 points. For the Knights, Elyjah Williams has averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while Jahlil Jenkins has put up 15.3 points, four rebounds and two steals.NIFTY FUNK: Funk has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Army is rated second in the Patriot League with an average of 73.6 possessions per game.

