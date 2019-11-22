FDU goes up against Lafayette

Fairleigh Dickinson (1-3) vs. Lafayette (3-2) Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson goes…

Fairleigh Dickinson (1-3) vs. Lafayette (3-2)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson goes up against Lafayette in an early season matchup. Fairleigh Dickinson fell 81-65 at Army on Monday. Lafayette is coming off an 86-75 win at home over Penn on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski has averaged 18 points while Myles Cherry has put up 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Knights, Elyjah Williams has averaged 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Jahlil Jenkins has put up 15.3 points.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 45.2 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 58 points per game and allowed 68 over its three-game road losing streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Leopards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Knights. Lafayette has 50 assists on 87 field goals (57.5 percent) over its past three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 24 of 64 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.6 points per game.

