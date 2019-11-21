FAMU hopes to end skid vs No. 13 Seton Hall

Florida A&M (0-4) vs. No. 13 Seton Hall (3-1) Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M (0-4) vs. No. 13 Seton Hall (3-1)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on No. 13 Seton Hall. Florida A&M is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Seton Hall is coming off an 83-66 win on the road over Saint Louis on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively scored 45 percent of all Pirates points this season.MIGHTY MYLES: Powell has connected on 41.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Florida A&M’s Rod Melton has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 26.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 18 over the last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pirates have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Rattlers. Seton Hall has 47 assists on 80 field goals (58.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Florida A&M has assists on 21 of 64 field goals (32.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall is rated second among Big East teams with an average of 83.8 points per game.

