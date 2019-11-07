Fairfield plays host to UMass

UMass (1-0) vs. Fairfield (0-1) Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass…

UMass (1-0) vs. Fairfield (0-1)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass squares up against Fairfield in an early season matchup. UMass won 79-64 over UMass Lowell in its last outing. Fairfield lost 68-64 to Bucknell in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass went 7-6 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Minutemen gave up 75.8 points per game while scoring 79.2 per contest. Fairfield went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 71.1 points and giving up 76.2 per game in the process.

