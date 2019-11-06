ETSU begins campaign against Newberry

Newberry vs. East Tennessee State (0-0) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Newberry vs. East Tennessee State (0-0)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will be taking on the Wolves of Division II Newberry. East Tennessee State went 24-10 last year and finished fourth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State went 8-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Buccaneers put up 76.5 points per contest in those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.