Elon hopes to end skid vs UTA

Texas-Arlington (3-3) vs. Elon (2-5)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon looks to end its five-game losing streak as it faces Texas-Arlington. Texas-Arlington beat Arkansas Tech by 17 on Sunday. Elon lost 97-61 to Furman on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Elon’s Marcus Sheffield II, Hunter Woods and Hunter McIntosh have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brian Warren has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-5 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Texas-Arlington has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 73 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas-Arlington offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.4 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the nation. The Elon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 325th among Division I teams).

