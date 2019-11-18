EKU goes up against Alice Lloyd College

Alice Lloyd College vs. Eastern Kentucky (2-2) McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky…

Alice Lloyd College vs. Eastern Kentucky (2-2)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA school Alice Lloyd College. Eastern Kentucky lost 79-71 loss at home against Western Kentucky in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jomaru Brown has averaged 20.5 points this year for Eastern Kentucky. Complementing Brown is Ty Taylor, who is averaging 10 points and two steals per game.BROWN BEYOND THE ARC: Through four games, Eastern Kentucky’s Jomaru Brown has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Colonels scored 78.5 points per contest across those 11 contests.

