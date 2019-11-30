Eichelberger leads Cleveland St. past Robert Morris 70-59

CLEVELAND (AP) — Algevon Eichelberger had a career-high 21 points as Cleveland St. beat Robert Morris 70-59 on Saturday night.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Algevon Eichelberger had a career-high 21 points as Cleveland St. beat Robert Morris 70-59 on Saturday night.

Tre Gomillion had 15 points for Cleveland St. (4-4). Craig Beaudion added 14 points. Franklyn Penn Jr. had eight rebounds for the Vikings.

Josh Williams had 17 points and six rebounds for the Colonials (2-7). AJ Bramah added 12 points.

Cleveland State, which led the final 19 minutes of the game, was up 56-52 with three minutes to go before consecutive baskets by Kasheem Thomas and Beaudion gave the Vikings an eight-point lead with 1:59 remaining. Cleveland State made 6 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes and Eichelberger sealed the win with a dunk with 18 seconds remaining.

Cleveland St. faces Toledo at home on Wednesday. Robert Morris plays Youngstown State on the road on Wednesday.

