Egbuta carries Tennessee St. past Fisk University 99-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emmanuel Egbuta scored 15 points with 11 rebounds off the bench to lead Tennessee State to a 99-65 win over NAIA-member Fisk University on Monday night.

Wesley Harris had 15 points for Tennessee State (3-1). Carlos Marshall Jr. added 13 points with 10 rebounds and six assists. Michael Littlejohn scored 13 points.

Brandon Odell had 15 points for the Bulldogs and Dozier Thomas scored 13 points.

Tennessee State plays Texas Tech on the road on Thursday.

