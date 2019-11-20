E. Michigan visits UMBC

Eastern Michigan (4-0) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (4-1) Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, Jamaica; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan (4-0) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (4-1)

Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, Jamaica; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan goes up against Maryland-Baltimore County in an early season matchup. Eastern Michigan took care of North Texas by five on Saturday, while Maryland-Baltimore County fell to LSU on Tuesday, 77-50.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Eagles are led by Ty Groce and Boubacar Toure. Groce is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds while Toure is putting up 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per contest. The Retrievers have been led by Darnell Rogers and Brandon Horvath, who have combined to score 24.8 points per contest.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Maryland-Baltimore County has an assist on 46 of 67 field goals (68.7 percent) across its previous three games while Eastern Michigan has assists on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has held opposing teams to 52.5 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

