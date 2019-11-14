E. Michigan plays N. Texas

Eastern Michigan (2-0) vs. North Texas (1-2) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan…

Eastern Michigan (2-0) vs. North Texas (1-2)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces North Texas in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan easily beat Goshen by 52 at home, while North Texas is coming off of a 66-43 loss on the road to Arkansas.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: North Texas’ Zachary Simmons has averaged 10 points and seven rebounds while Umoja Gibson has put up 8.7 points. For the Eagles, Ty Groce has averaged 17 points and 4.5 rebounds while Boubacar Toure has put up 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Michigan’s Chris Barnes has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on 100 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 36.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles first among Division I teams. The North Texas offense has turned the ball over on 29.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Mean Green 348th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.