E. Michigan looks to remain undefeated

Michigan-Dearborn vs. Eastern Michigan (2-0) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles will…

Michigan-Dearborn vs. Eastern Michigan (2-0)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be taking on the Wolves of NAIA member Michigan-Dearborn. Eastern Michigan is coming off a 101-49 home win against Goshen in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ty Groce has averaged 17 points and 4.5 rebounds this year for Eastern Michigan. Complementing Groce is Boubacar Toure, who is averaging 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks per game.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan went 3-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Eagles scored 65.4 points per matchup across those 10 games.

