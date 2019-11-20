Heron, Dunn lead St. John’s to 82-63 win over Columbia

NEW YORK (AP) — Mustapha Heron scored 15 points, Rasheem Dunn added 14 off the bench and St. John’s beat…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mustapha Heron scored 15 points, Rasheem Dunn added 14 off the bench and St. John’s beat Columbia 82-63 on Wednesday night.

Julian Champagnie had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Red Storm (4-1), who bounced back from a 70-68 home loss to Vermont on Saturday. Marcellus Earlington chipped in with eight points and eight boards, and Josh Roberts led the team with 11 rebounds.

Mike Smith had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lions (1-4). Jake Killingsworth added 11 points. Tai Bibbs had 10 points and six boards.

St. John’s faces Arizona State on Saturday. Columbia plays Rider on Saturday.

