Drake battles Simpson

Simpson vs. Drake (2-1)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs will be taking on the Storm of Division III Simpson. Drake is coming off a 76-58 win at home over Kansas City in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Drake’s Liam Robbins, Garrett Sturtz and D.J. Wilkins have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Bulldogs points this season.LEADING LIAM: In three appearances this season, Drake’s Liam Robbins has shot 50 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake went 9-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs scored 78.1 points per matchup across those 12 contests.

